L.A.’s ‘Summer of Love’

Most people associate the Summer of Love with San Francisco. But Los Angeles had its own version, and it happened in Elysian Park in 1967.

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Photographer Jerry de Wilde was there to capture it. His images document a little-known chapter of L.A. history, when thousands gathered for a Love-In filled with music, art and community in the hills near Dodger Stadium.



Decades later, those photographs are being published by Angel City Press in a new book, In Case You Missed It, with help from his daughter, acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Autumn de Wilde. For this Hidden LA story, Tom Carroll sat down with both Jerry and Autumn to explore their shared love of photography and how one generation inspired the next.