Weddingmaxxing on Palindrome Day

Here comes the bride — and another, and another and another…

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Santa Barbara County held a special event on Palindrome Day (6/26/26) where they allowed any couple to get married at their iconic courthouse without a scheduled appointment.



The courthouse is a popular destination for weddings because of its elegant sunken gardens and stunning architecture. Plus, it can cost as little as $200 to get married there.



For many couples, getting married at a courthouse is a more affordable and laid-back alternative to a lavish, traditional wedding. But the city of L.A. does not allow weddings inside City Hall, which makes Santa Barbara extra appealing for Angelenos in love who are opting for a courthouse wedding.



@bexcastillo stopped by the scenic courthouse to chat with some couples who traveled from L.A. to get married on 6/26/26.