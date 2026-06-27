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VIDEO | 01:45
Weddingmaxxing on Palindrome Day
California

Weddingmaxxing on Palindrome Day

Here comes the bride — and another, and another and another… 

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Santa Barbara County held a special event on Palindrome Day (6/26/26) where they allowed any couple to get married at their iconic courthouse without a scheduled appointment.

The courthouse is a popular destination for weddings because of its elegant sunken gardens and stunning architecture. Plus, it can cost as little as $200 to get married there.

For many couples, getting married at a courthouse is a more affordable and laid-back alternative to a lavish, traditional wedding. But the city of L.A. does not allow weddings inside City Hall, which makes Santa Barbara extra appealing for Angelenos in love who are opting for a courthouse wedding.

@bexcastillo stopped by the scenic courthouse to chat with some couples who traveled from L.A. to get married on 6/26/26.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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