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VIDEO | 01:02
Is it a candle? Her beeswax fruit and veggie ones look so real, you’ll want to take a bite
Lifestyle

Is it a candle? Her beeswax fruit and veggie ones look so real, you’ll want to take a bite

By Dante Estrada
 and Lisa Boone
Happy Organics’ beeswax candles mimic cherries, asparagus and other produce, transforming birthday cakes and tabletops into playful tributes to Central Valley farm life.

Founder Jessica Gonzalez left a rising tech career to return home during her parents’ illnesses, inheriting family bees and turning grief into a hand-crafted candle business.

Since relocating to Los Angeles, Gonzalez’s small downtown team has scaled Happy Organics into a design-forward brand carried by major retailers, anchored in local maker communities and a sense of purpose.
Lifestyle
Dante Estrada

Dante Estrada is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Features team. He is a recent journalism graduate from Cal State Long Beach. While in college, he served as the multimedia managing editor at his campus newspaper, the Long Beach Current. He also worked as the digital executive editor for the campus broadcast publication, Beach TV News. Estrada interned at EdSource and focused on film criticism at the online entertainment magazine MXDWN. He is passionate about telling diverse stories, highlighting local personalities and communities through multimedia formats. In his free time, he loves going to the movies every week and listening to music.

Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

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