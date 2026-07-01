Is it a candle? Her beeswax fruit and veggie ones look so real, you’ll want to take a bite
- Share via
Happy Organics’ beeswax candles mimic cherries, asparagus and other produce, transforming birthday cakes and tabletops into playful tributes to Central Valley farm life.
Founder Jessica Gonzalez left a rising tech career to return home during her parents’ illnesses, inheriting family bees and turning grief into a hand-crafted candle business.
Since relocating to Los Angeles, Gonzalez’s small downtown team has scaled Happy Organics into a design-forward brand carried by major retailers, anchored in local maker communities and a sense of purpose.
Founder Jessica Gonzalez left a rising tech career to return home during her parents’ illnesses, inheriting family bees and turning grief into a hand-crafted candle business.
Since relocating to Los Angeles, Gonzalez’s small downtown team has scaled Happy Organics into a design-forward brand carried by major retailers, anchored in local maker communities and a sense of purpose.