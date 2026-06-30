After eight seasons, LeBron James is leaving Los Angeles

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LeBron James is continuing his record-setting NBA career, but he won’t do it with the Lakers.



The 41-year-old superstar has informed the Lakers he intends to sign with a different team as an unrestricted free agent, The Times confirmed Tuesday. After eight seasons, James felt it was best to part ways with the Lakers, according to people familiar with the situation not authorized to discuss it publicly.