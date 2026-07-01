Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? with Rep. Judy Chu
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The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors if the Eaton and Palisades Fires. But more than 18 months after the fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down from nearly $34 billion. California leaders say this is unprecedented, that the U.S. government has always sent money to communities recovering from disasters, and that the lack of this funding is directly impacting the rebuild.
So where is it? Congresswoman Judy Chu is hopeful, based on recent conservations between state and federal officials, that this issue could be resolved in months. In this episode, she joins host Kate Cagle to discuss this as well as other support Chu and the state are working on that could help survivors recover and rebuild, including a proposed $100 million rebuilding fund which, if enacted in the state budget, could be announced later this summer.
GUEST: U.S. Representative Judy Chu, CA-28
Rep. Chu Commends Passage of Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2025
U.S. House of Representatives Passes Bill to Shield Eaton Fire Settlements From Federal Taxes
Governor Newsom announces revised budget that eliminates California’s deficit, maintains investment for fire survivors
211w 1656c
So where is it? Congresswoman Judy Chu is hopeful, based on recent conservations between state and federal officials, that this issue could be resolved in months. In this episode, she joins host Kate Cagle to discuss this as well as other support Chu and the state are working on that could help survivors recover and rebuild, including a proposed $100 million rebuilding fund which, if enacted in the state budget, could be announced later this summer.
GUEST: U.S. Representative Judy Chu, CA-28
Rep. Chu Commends Passage of Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2025
U.S. House of Representatives Passes Bill to Shield Eaton Fire Settlements From Federal Taxes
Governor Newsom announces revised budget that eliminates California’s deficit, maintains investment for fire survivors
211w 1656c