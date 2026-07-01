‘Minions & Monsters’ is a daffy summer comedy that’s over 100 years in the making

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The third “Minions” rewinds to the silent era to showcase the classic Hollywood movies that inspired its manic yellow horde. Clever and funny, it’s no “Citizen Kane,” but it does redo the “rosebud” scene.