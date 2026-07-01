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VIDEO | 01:49
‘Minions & Monsters’ is a daffy summer comedy that’s over 100 years in the making
Entertainment & Arts

‘Minions & Monsters’ is a daffy summer comedy that’s over 100 years in the making

Los Angeles Times film critic Amy Nicholson
Mark Potts.
By Amy Nicholson and Mark E. Potts
The third “Minions” rewinds to the silent era to showcase the classic Hollywood movies that inspired its manic yellow horde. Clever and funny, it’s no “Citizen Kane,” but it does redo the “rosebud” scene.
Entertainment & Arts
Amy Nicholson

Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times. She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics. Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled.”

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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