This Pico Rivera restaurant is home to the best chilaquiles in L.A.

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This week’s restaurant review is Taquearte, a restaurant hidden in a Pico Rivera strip mall. It draws lines for its chilaquiles, which stand out as the best in the city. Owners Monica Quinto and Anyelo Farfán channel their Mexico City upbringing into the menu with massive tacos, chicharrón de queso, and family salsa recipes.