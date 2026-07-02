This Pico Rivera restaurant is home to the best chilaquiles in L.A.

This week’s restaurant review is Taquearte, a restaurant hidden in a Pico Rivera strip mall. It draws lines for its chilaquiles, which stand out as the best in the city. Owners Monica Quinto and Anyelo Farfán channel their Mexico City upbringing into the menu with massive tacos, chicharrón de queso, and family salsa recipes.
Jenn Harris is a restaurant critic for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. She was a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Award for criticism, and holds a bachelor’s degree in literary journalism from UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.