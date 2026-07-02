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VIDEO | 02:20
Disneyland’s Soarin’ gets its patriotic makeover
Entertainment & Arts

Disneyland’s Soarin’ gets its patriotic makeover

Todd Martens.
Mark Potts.
By Todd Martens and Mark E. Potts
Disneyland on July 2nd unveiled Soarin’ Across America, which is designed to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America. The patriotic makeover travels from coast to coast.
Entertainment & Arts
Todd Martens

Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. His weekly newsletter, Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride, covers the ever-changing world of theme parks from SoCal. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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