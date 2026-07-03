American royal wedding: Fans gather outside of MSG for Taylor Swift’s wedding

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The celebrity wedding is expected to host 1,000 guests and will also reportedly feature heightened security around Madison Square Garden, performances by Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, and a red carpet outside the arena.



Representatives for Madison Square Garden, Swift and Kelce have not responded to The Times’ requests for comment.