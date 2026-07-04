Opening night at a new South L.A. exhibit, “We The People”

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Offering an American origin story counternarrative that centers those on the margins, Community Coalition and Sankofa.org have teamed up to bring a new exhibit featuring more than 30 artists to South-Central. The organizers promise unique programming and a space to feel welcome at LADC Studios. The exhibit continues until July 19. Video journalist Quincy Bowie Jr. documented opening night and spoke with organizers, attendees and artists.