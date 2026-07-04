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VIDEO | 02:23
Opening night at a new South L.A. exhibit, “We The People”
Entertainment & Arts

Opening night at a new South L.A. exhibit, “We The People”

Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Quincy Bowie Jr.
Video Journalist Follow
Offering an American origin story counternarrative that centers those on the margins, Community Coalition and Sankofa.org have teamed up to bring a new exhibit featuring more than 30 artists to South-Central. The organizers promise unique programming and a space to feel welcome at LADC Studios. The exhibit continues until July 19. Video journalist Quincy Bowie Jr. documented opening night and spoke with organizers, attendees and artists.
Entertainment & Arts
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

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