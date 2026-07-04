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We rode the Wienermobile through L.A.
California

We rode the Wienermobile through L.A.

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
We caught a ride in the Wienermobile from West Hollywood to Silver Lake.

The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 and has gone through many different iterations since then. Every year, a cohort of “Hotdoggers” drive the vehicles all around the country. Maybe you’ve even spotted them around L.A. before.

The 27-foot-long hot dog dropped @bexcastillo off at a World Cup watch party where Team USA was facing off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. We spoke with fans about hot dogs as memes, soccer and America.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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