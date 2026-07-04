We rode the Wienermobile through L.A.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



We caught a ride in the Wienermobile from West Hollywood to Silver Lake.



The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 and has gone through many different iterations since then. Every year, a cohort of “Hotdoggers” drive the vehicles all around the country. Maybe you’ve even spotted them around L.A. before.



The 27-foot-long hot dog dropped @bexcastillo off at a World Cup watch party where Team USA was facing off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. We spoke with fans about hot dogs as memes, soccer and America.