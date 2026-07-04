We rode the Wienermobile through L.A.
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We caught a ride in the Wienermobile from West Hollywood to Silver Lake.
The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 and has gone through many different iterations since then. Every year, a cohort of “Hotdoggers” drive the vehicles all around the country. Maybe you’ve even spotted them around L.A. before.
The 27-foot-long hot dog dropped @bexcastillo off at a World Cup watch party where Team USA was facing off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. We spoke with fans about hot dogs as memes, soccer and America.
The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 and has gone through many different iterations since then. Every year, a cohort of “Hotdoggers” drive the vehicles all around the country. Maybe you’ve even spotted them around L.A. before.
The 27-foot-long hot dog dropped @bexcastillo off at a World Cup watch party where Team USA was facing off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. We spoke with fans about hot dogs as memes, soccer and America.