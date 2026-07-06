Mexico lost the World Cup — but Mexican Americans won

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Mexico lost to England 3-2 in the World Cup on Sunday night, yet thousands of Mexican Americans across Southern California took to the streets as if their team had triumphed.



It was yet another early exit for a team that has never even made it to the World Cup semifinals — but no one wanted to dwell on defeat, because no one felt defeated.