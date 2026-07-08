Here’s how new sports bar Pawn Shop makes its own hot dogs

It’s a multiday process, but Hollywood’s new upscale sports bar is making its own hot dogs. At Pawn Shop — named for the business that formerly occupied the space — executive chef Tony Messina and his team grind Australian and U.S. Wagyu beef, then spice and emulsify it to a bouncy consistency, and roast, smoke and steam the gourmet links. Here, sous chef Katy Valdez takes us behind the scenes to share how the sausage gets made, and then slid into a house-made bun and topped with caviar.
Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its news column on openings, events and other happenings. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.