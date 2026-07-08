Here’s how new sports bar Pawn Shop makes its own hot dogs

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It’s a multiday process, but Hollywood’s new upscale sports bar is making its own hot dogs. At Pawn Shop — named for the business that formerly occupied the space — executive chef Tony Messina and his team grind Australian and U.S. Wagyu beef, then spice and emulsify it to a bouncy consistency, and roast, smoke and steam the gourmet links. Here, sous chef Katy Valdez takes us behind the scenes to share how the sausage gets made, and then slid into a house-made bun and topped with caviar.