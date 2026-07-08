2026 Emmy noms: ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Hacks’ are back, but don’t miss these surprises

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“The Pitt,” “Hacks” and “Beef” were all returning favorites in this year’s crop of Emmy nominations, but there are some strong surprises in the mix, including “Widow’s Bay” and “DTF St. Louis,” The Times’ awards columnist Glenn Whipp says.