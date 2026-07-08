Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:10
2026 Emmy noms: ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Hacks’ are back, but don’t miss these surprises
Entertainment & Arts

2026 Emmy noms: ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Hacks’ are back, but don’t miss these surprises

Glenn Whipp.
Mark Potts.
By Glenn Whipp and Mark E. Potts
“The Pitt,” “Hacks” and “Beef” were all returning favorites in this year’s crop of Emmy nominations, but there are some strong surprises in the mix, including “Widow’s Bay” and “DTF St. Louis,” The Times’ awards columnist Glenn Whipp says.
Entertainment & Arts
Glenn Whipp

Glenn Whipp covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times and serves as columnist for The Envelope, The Times’ awards season publication.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement