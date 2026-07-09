‘Love Island’ fame turns a Mar Vista cafe into a neighborhood hot spot
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Hundreds of first-time customers are streaming @saba_surf, the Mar Vista cafe owned by “Love Island USA” Season 8 contestant @gal.tuch.
Even after Tshnieder was eliminated in a July 3 episode, Saba’s regulars are seeing an influx of attention bringing life to the neighborhood.
Even after Tshnieder was eliminated in a July 3 episode, Saba’s regulars are seeing an influx of attention bringing life to the neighborhood.