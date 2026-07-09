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VIDEO | 02:01
‘Love Island’ fame turns a Mar Vista cafe into a neighborhood hot spot
Food

‘Love Island’ fame turns a Mar Vista cafe into a neighborhood hot spot

By Melody Xu
 and Brenda Elizondo
Hundreds of first-time customers are streaming @saba_surf, the Mar Vista cafe owned by “Love Island USA” Season 8 contestant @gal.tuch.

Even after Tshnieder was eliminated in a July 3 episode, Saba’s regulars are seeing an influx of attention bringing life to the neighborhood.
Food
Melody Xu

Melody Xu is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Food team and journalism student at Northwestern University. A Bay Area native, she previously reported for the San Francisco Chronicle and the Palo Alto Daily Post.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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