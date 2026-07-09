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Is the next box office hit on Reddit?
Entertainment & Arts

Is the next box office hit on Reddit?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo and Cerys Davies
Could the next box office hit come from Reddit or YouTube?

Studios and production companies have been combing the internet looking for their next project after the success of movies like “Backrooms” and “Obsession,” which featured internet-savvy Gen Z directors.

@bexcastillo spoke with reporter @noitsnotcerys to learn more.
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

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