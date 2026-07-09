Is the next box office hit on Reddit?
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Could the next box office hit come from Reddit or YouTube?
Studios and production companies have been combing the internet looking for their next project after the success of movies like “Backrooms” and “Obsession,” which featured internet-savvy Gen Z directors.
@bexcastillo spoke with reporter @noitsnotcerys to learn more.
Studios and production companies have been combing the internet looking for their next project after the success of movies like “Backrooms” and “Obsession,” which featured internet-savvy Gen Z directors.
@bexcastillo spoke with reporter @noitsnotcerys to learn more.