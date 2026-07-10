Two corpse flowers are set to bloom at the Huntington

It smells like rotting flesh, but thousands of people will be lining up to catch a whiff.

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The corpse flower smells like an “industrial dumpster in the summertime,” according to Brandon Tam, Associate Curator of Orchids at the Huntington.



Two are expected to bloom sometime between Friday, July 10, and the middle of next week.



Tom Carroll stopped by to learn more about this 7-foot-tall flower, which blooms for just 24 hours.