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VIDEO | 01:36
Two corpse flowers are set to bloom at the Huntington
California

Two corpse flowers are set to bloom at the Huntington

It smells like rotting flesh, but thousands of people will be lining up to catch a whiff.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
The corpse flower smells like an “industrial dumpster in the summertime,” according to Brandon Tam, Associate Curator of Orchids at the Huntington.

Two are expected to bloom sometime between Friday, July 10, and the middle of next week.

Tom Carroll stopped by to learn more about this 7-foot-tall flower, which blooms for just 24 hours.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

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