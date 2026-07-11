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VIDEO | 01:38
Deaf street vendor loses livelihood after driver destroys cart
California

Deaf street vendor loses livelihood after driver destroys cart

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo
Video Journalist Follow
Pedro Castellanos-Aguilar, a 33-year-old deaf Long Beach street vendor recently lost his source of income after his ice cream cart was struck on July 4.

His mother, Josefina Aguilar, said Castellanos has helped supported their family by selling ice cream for over 10 years. The damage has left him unable to work for nearly a week. In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been launched to support him to get back on track.

The Long Beach Police Department told The Times the following:

“On July 4, 2026, at approximately 5:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Shoreline Village Drive regarding a non-injury traffic collision.” They later added that “officers assisted with the exchange of information” between the woman and Castellanos and “did not require a criminal investigation.”
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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