A celebration of the whimsical world of Wes Anderson

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Criterion and the L.A. Phil celebrated the filmography of renowned filmmaker Wes Anderson with a concert and interactive pop-up at the Hollywood Bowl from July 10 to 12.



The event featured the return of the Criterion Mobile Closet, where ticketed attendees could pick out movies from the Criterion Collection, screenings of Anderson’s films and his personal favorites. It also had a listening booth to dive into the scores and soundtracks of his filmography. The night was capped by a concert celebrating Anderson with musical hits that deeply resonated with the filmmaker’s journey.