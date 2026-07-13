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VIDEO | 01:48
A celebration of the whimsical world of Wes Anderson
Entertainment & Arts

A celebration of the whimsical world of Wes Anderson

By Dante Estrada
Criterion and the L.A. Phil celebrated the filmography of renowned filmmaker Wes Anderson with a concert and interactive pop-up at the Hollywood Bowl from July 10 to 12.

The event featured the return of the Criterion Mobile Closet, where ticketed attendees could pick out movies from the Criterion Collection, screenings of Anderson’s films and his personal favorites. It also had a listening booth to dive into the scores and soundtracks of his filmography. The night was capped by a concert celebrating Anderson with musical hits that deeply resonated with the filmmaker’s journey.
Entertainment & Arts
Dante Estrada

Dante Estrada is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Features team. He is a recent journalism graduate from Cal State Long Beach. While in college, he served as the multimedia managing editor at his campus newspaper, the Long Beach Current. He also worked as the digital executive editor for the campus broadcast publication, Beach TV News. Estrada interned at EdSource and focused on film criticism at the online entertainment magazine MXDWN. He is passionate about telling diverse stories, highlighting local personalities and communities through multimedia formats. In his free time, he loves going to the movies every week and listening to music.

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