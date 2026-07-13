What’s that smell? Corpse flower blooms at the Huntington
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People stopped by the Huntington botanical gardens to catch the blooming of the famous corpse flowers.
The flowers are known for their strong stench, resembling the smell of rotten trash to some. They have bloomed since last night and are expected to last for only a limited time.
The flowers are known for their strong stench, resembling the smell of rotten trash to some. They have bloomed since last night and are expected to last for only a limited time.