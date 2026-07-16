Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

Climate change isn’t getting nearly as much credit for last January’s destructive fires as it once did. Evidence of failed electrical equipment, alleged arson, and government missteps has dominated the conversation. But when you talk to the scientists and the researchers, the risks posed by climate change are still very much in the mix. But human activity plays a role, too. UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system -- and a standardized response -- for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.GUEST: Alex Hall, Director, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, UCLA