Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ film review

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Christopher Nolan’s thematic obsessions — memory, self-identity, free will, the passage of time — are under “The Odyssey’s” wine-dark seas, says Times film critic Amy Nicholson. “Basically, Matt Damon’s Odysseus is Oppen-dysseus and the Trojan horse is his atomic bomb,” she says in her review of the film.