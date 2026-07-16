Women’s Intimate Health Was Once Taboo. Now It’s Transforming a Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
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Menopause, pelvic health, bladder leaks, vaginal dryness, painful sex, and postpartum recovery have long been treated as topics women weren’t supposed to talk about. Today, they’re fueling one of the fastest-growing sectors in healthcare.
In this episode of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, Melissa sits down with Colette Courtion, Founder and CEO of Joylux, and Dawn Halkuff, CEO of LiviWell, to explore why women’s intimate wellness is finally moving into the mainstream. They discuss the business behind the booming Femtech industry, the innovations transforming menopause and pelvic health care, and why consumer demand is forcing medicine to pay attention.
You’ll also hear how Joylux partnered with Halle Berry’s wellness platform, Respin, what FDA clearance really means for women’s health devices, the challenges founders still face in bringing intimate wellness products to market, and why experts believe we’re only at the beginning of the menopause movement.
Listen to the full episode of ‘Live & Well’ with Dawn Halkuff and Colette Courtion on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
In this episode of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, Melissa sits down with Colette Courtion, Founder and CEO of Joylux, and Dawn Halkuff, CEO of LiviWell, to explore why women’s intimate wellness is finally moving into the mainstream. They discuss the business behind the booming Femtech industry, the innovations transforming menopause and pelvic health care, and why consumer demand is forcing medicine to pay attention.
You’ll also hear how Joylux partnered with Halle Berry’s wellness platform, Respin, what FDA clearance really means for women’s health devices, the challenges founders still face in bringing intimate wellness products to market, and why experts believe we’re only at the beginning of the menopause movement.
Listen to the full episode of ‘Live & Well’ with Dawn Halkuff and Colette Courtion on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.