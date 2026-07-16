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Who is the Lady of the Lake?
California

Who is the Lady of the Lake?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
You might have passed by this statue at Echo Park Lake, but did you know its history? It was commissioned in 1934 and was sculpted by an artist named Ada May Sharpless.

Its official title is “Nuestra Reina de Los Angeles” but locals often call it “Lady of the Lake.” The Depression Era statue represents the Queen of the Angels, the patron saint of Los Angeles.

@bexcastillo looked through the L.A. Times archives to find out more.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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