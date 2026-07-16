Who is the Lady of the Lake?

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You might have passed by this statue at Echo Park Lake, but did you know its history? It was commissioned in 1934 and was sculpted by an artist named Ada May Sharpless.



Its official title is “Nuestra Reina de Los Angeles” but locals often call it “Lady of the Lake.” The Depression Era statue represents the Queen of the Angels, the patron saint of Los Angeles.



@bexcastillo looked through the L.A. Times archives to find out more.