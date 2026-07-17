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VIDEO | 01:15
A 100-year-old movie palace reborn in 70mm
Entertainment & Arts

A 100-year-old movie palace reborn in 70mm

Want to see The Odyssey in 70mm but couldn’t get tickets? Glendale’s historic The Alex Theatre has you covered.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
The 100-year-old movie palace is showing a first-run film for the first time in 35 years after projectionist Taylor Umphenour and Alex Theatre Artistic Director Miles Williams rebuilt the projection booth to accommodate 70mm projectors.

Screenings began yesterday and continue through August 6. tom got a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to bring a 70mm print of The Odyssey to the Alex.

For tickets, head to thealex.com.
Entertainment & Arts
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

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