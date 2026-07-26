The murky path to cleaner water in the Arroyo Seco
Mack Baysinger is a 2026 AAAS Mass Media Science and Engineering fellow working with the Environment, Health and Science team at the Los Angeles Times. Baysinger has a doctorate in geoecology from the University of Potsdam (Germany) and completed her thesis work with the Alfred Wegener Institute. Most recently, she worked as a postdoctoral researcher at Aarhus University exploring carbon and nutrient cycles in wetland soils.
Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.