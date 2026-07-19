Watch Menlo Park firefighters rescue dog missing for weeks from San Francisco Bay
Watch Menlo Park firefighters rescue dog missing for weeks from San Francisco Bay
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Menlo Park firefighters said they got a call over the weekend from a worried resident who saw a pup swimming out into the bay.
It was an all-hands-on-deck mission, according to a Facebook post published Saturday by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.
It was an all-hands-on-deck mission, according to a Facebook post published Saturday by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.