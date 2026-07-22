Rib Eye Cachetada Tacos

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Cachetada translates literally to “slap.” And while this taco’s etymological origins are shomewhat contested, one bite irrefutably confirms that this dish does slap, indeed. Variations on the theme abound, but this particular rendition was inspired by Cara de Vaca restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. Here, the rib eye is cut thin enough to make sure there’s plenty of luxury to go ‘round the table. If yourlocal Mexican grocer or butcher is fresh out of rib eye, you can sub in gaonera, or thinly sliced beef tenderloin.