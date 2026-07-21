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VIDEO | 01:35
Are dating apps chopped?
California

Are dating apps chopped?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Have dating apps unhinged the field of love? Are you tired of being thrown into the grinder of hundreds of faces that get swiped? Or have the apps struck a match for bumbling Angelenos in search of connection?

Our resident dating reporter @bexcastillo stopped by a singles event hosted by Gigi Flea to find out.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. :heart:
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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