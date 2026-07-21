Are dating apps chopped?

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Have dating apps unhinged the field of love? Are you tired of being thrown into the grinder of hundreds of faces that get swiped? Or have the apps struck a match for bumbling Angelenos in search of connection?



Our resident dating reporter @bexcastillo stopped by a singles event hosted by Gigi Flea to find out.



What do you think? Let us know in the comments. :heart: