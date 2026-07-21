The untold story of ‘Phantom of the Opera’s’ 2,000-pound chandelier

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After almost 40 years of performances, the 2,000-pound chandelier at the heart of the action in the famed Gothic melodrama “Phantom of the Opera” is a character unto itself. If crystals could talk, this would be its story.