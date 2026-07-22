The Human Factor: What To Do About Our Role In Southern California Fires
- Share via
In the past decade, California has experienced fourteen of the most destructive fires on record. And there are a lot of factors that contribute to these mega-fires we’ve experienced: heat, dry vegetation, wind. But there always has to be a spark. After a series of destructive wildfires in 2017 and 18 – including the Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, California – Governor Gavin Newsom created the “California Wildfire & Forest Resilience Task Force” to address the growing threat of fire. For the last several years, that group has been focused on land management, hardening neighborhoods and perhaps the most elusive - preventing humans from accidentally starting a fire on a bad day. In this episode of Rebuilding L.A., host Kate Cagle talks to some of the members of this task force to learn what the state is doing differently to mitigate our first risk. You can see their draft proposal below -- you can also weigh in and share your thoughts on the link provided.
GUESTS:
Patrick Wright, Director of the California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force.
Michael O’Connell, president and CEO of Irvine Ranch Conservancy .
Jeff Heys, Shared Stewardship Coordinator with the U.S. Forest Service.
Draft Wildfire and Landscape Resilience Action Plan: https://actionplan2026.wildfiretaskforce.org/
How you can weigh in on the proposal: https://airtable.com/appvMJm0wvHBu2yHG/pagoOh9dwKxPIPeur/form
GUESTS:
Patrick Wright, Director of the California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force.
Michael O’Connell, president and CEO of Irvine Ranch Conservancy .
Jeff Heys, Shared Stewardship Coordinator with the U.S. Forest Service.
Draft Wildfire and Landscape Resilience Action Plan: https://actionplan2026.wildfiretaskforce.org/
How you can weigh in on the proposal: https://airtable.com/appvMJm0wvHBu2yHG/pagoOh9dwKxPIPeur/form