Her artworks were some of the only items intact after she lost her house to the Eaton fire

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When Chelsea Bayouth and her family lost their Altadena home to the Eaton fire, only fragments of her porcelain ceramics remained. Today, the fire has reshaped her approach to art.



Now working from her in-home studio in Silver Lake, she creates palm-sized sculptures imitating feminine figures and catlike forms, exploring themes of grief, spirituality and motherhood.



The pieces resonate with fellow Eaton fire survivors, some of whom embrace the whimsical figures as protective guardians and first artworks in new homes.