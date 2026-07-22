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The Cinerama Dome is back. But the ArcLight is changing.
Entertainment & Arts

The Cinerama Dome is back. But the ArcLight is changing.

The Cinerama Dome is officially coming back, six years after it first closed.

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times reporter Mark Olsen
By Rebecca Castillo and Mark Olsen
Sony Pictures Entertainment announced plans to restore and reopen the iconic Dome and the 14-screen former ArcLight Cinemas. They will be operated by Sony’s Alamo Drafthouse, a theater chain known for its in-seat food service. The Dome will not feature dine-in services, although its adjacent multiplex will.

Renovations begin next month and will continue through early 2028.

For the record:

2:57 p.m. July 22, 2026Sony Pictures Entertainment/Alamo Drafthouse will be operating the theaters, but are not buying the property.


@bexcastillo chatted with @indiefocus to find out more.
Entertainment & ArtsCalifornia
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

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