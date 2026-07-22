The Cinerama Dome is back. But the ArcLight is changing.

For the record: Sony Pictures Entertainment/Alamo Drafthouse will be operating the theaters, but are not buying the property.

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced plans to restore and reopen the iconic Dome and the 14-screen former ArcLight Cinemas. They will be operated by Sony’s Alamo Drafthouse, a theater chain known for its in-seat food service. The Dome will not feature dine-in services, although its adjacent multiplex will.Renovations begin next month and will continue through early 2028.@bexcastillo chatted with @indiefocus to find out more.