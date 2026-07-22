The Cinerama Dome is back. But the ArcLight is changing.
The Cinerama Dome is officially coming back, six years after it first closed.
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Sony Pictures Entertainment announced plans to restore and reopen the iconic Dome and the 14-screen former ArcLight Cinemas. They will be operated by Sony’s Alamo Drafthouse, a theater chain known for its in-seat food service. The Dome will not feature dine-in services, although its adjacent multiplex will.
Renovations begin next month and will continue through early 2028.
@bexcastillo chatted with @indiefocus to find out more.
Renovations begin next month and will continue through early 2028.
For the record:
2:57 p.m. July 22, 2026Sony Pictures Entertainment/Alamo Drafthouse will be operating the theaters, but are not buying the property.
@bexcastillo chatted with @indiefocus to find out more.