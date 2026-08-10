In the First Place with ... Jessica Williams

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Actor Jessica Williams opens up about working on the hit series “Shrinking.” She praises co-star Luke Tennie as the cast member she’d trust most as her therapist, breaks down the advice her character Gabby would give, and reflects on witnessing Harrison Ford’s incredible performance during the show’s Thanksgiving scene. Williams also shares fond memories from her time on “The Daily Show” and what it’s like trying to keep a straight face while shooting scenes alongside Harrison Ford.