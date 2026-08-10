In the First Place with ... Jessica Williams

Actor Jessica Williams opens up about working on the hit series “Shrinking.” She praises co-star Luke Tennie as the cast member she’d trust most as her therapist, breaks down the advice her character Gabby would give, and reflects on witnessing Harrison Ford’s incredible performance during the show’s Thanksgiving scene. Williams also shares fond memories from her time on “The Daily Show” and what it’s like trying to keep a straight face while shooting scenes alongside Harrison Ford.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.