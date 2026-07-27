This Silver Lake stylist’s maximalist Victorian Candyland parlor

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Take a peek inside a whimsical Silver Lake apartment where self-expression abounds. Strewn together by Wendi Weger, a stylist by trade, the eclectic decorations and furnishings evoke a rose-tinted and oh-so-sweet nostalgia.