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VIDEO | 00:46
This Silver Lake stylist’s maximalist Victorian Candyland parlor
Lifestyle

This Silver Lake stylist’s maximalist Victorian Candyland parlor

Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Lisa Boone.
By Quincy Bowie Jr. and Lisa Boone
Take a peek inside a whimsical Silver Lake apartment where self-expression abounds. Strewn together by Wendi Weger, a stylist by trade, the eclectic decorations and furnishings evoke a rose-tinted and oh-so-sweet nostalgia.
Lifestyle
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

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