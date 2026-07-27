This Silver Lake stylist’s maximalist Victorian Candyland parlor

Take a peek inside a whimsical Silver Lake apartment where self-expression abounds. Strewn together by Wendi Weger, a stylist by trade, the eclectic decorations and furnishings evoke a rose-tinted and oh-so-sweet nostalgia.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.