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Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist review Charli XCX’s new album
Entertainment & Arts

Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist review Charli XCX’s new album

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Rebecca Castillo and Mikael Wood
Charli XCX released her latest record “Music, Fashion, Film.” The album was a highly-anticipated follow-up to the smash hit “Brat,” which sparked a summer of cigarettes and neon green.

Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist discussed Charli XCX’s mantra that no one lasts forever, her anxiety in following up a generational classic and more.
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

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