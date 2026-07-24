Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist review Charli XCX’s new album

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Charli XCX released her latest record “Music, Fashion, Film.” The album was a highly-anticipated follow-up to the smash hit “Brat,” which sparked a summer of cigarettes and neon green.



Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist discussed Charli XCX’s mantra that no one lasts forever, her anxiety in following up a generational classic and more.