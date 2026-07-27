L.A. bookworms swarm the scene of the city’s first book crawl

L.A. bookworms took to the streets of several cities in L.A., ranging from Manhattan Beach to Pasadena, this past weekend to experience the city’s first book crawl. 13 bookstores allowed people to come into their shops to browse and to participate in a chance of winning a $325 gift card after making a $10 purchase.
Dante Estrada is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Features and De Los teams. He is a recent journalism graduate from Cal State Long Beach. While in college, he served as the multimedia managing editor at his campus newspaper, the Long Beach Current. He also worked as the digital executive editor for the campus broadcast publication, Beach TV News. Estrada interned at EdSource and focused on film criticism at the online entertainment magazine MXDWN. He is passionate about telling diverse stories, highlighting local personalities and communities through multimedia formats. In his free time, he loves going to the movies every week and listening to music.
Julius Miller is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he worked as an associate editor and staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine. When he’s not aiding the newsroom, he’s spinning vinyl records or hanging out with his cat, Saoirse.