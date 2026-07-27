L.A. bookworms swarm the scene of the city’s first book crawl

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L.A. bookworms took to the streets of several cities in L.A., ranging from Manhattan Beach to Pasadena, this past weekend to experience the city’s first book crawl. 13 bookstores allowed people to come into their shops to browse and to participate in a chance of winning a $325 gift card after making a $10 purchase.