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VIDEO | 01:03
SoCal’s new Harry Potter train ride attracts fans, concerns local activists
Entertainment & Arts

SoCal’s new Harry Potter train ride attracts fans, concerns local activists

Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Willie Gilliespie
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Emily Tarinelli
By Willie Gillespie and Emily Tarinelli
“Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Express Adventure” has come to the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris, CA with an hour-long, interactive theatrical show on a train.

Tickets run roughly $72 to $93, but local LGBTQ+ activists urge a boycott over J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric and political funding.

On board, passengers join House singalongs, duels and creature encounters as Hogwarts student characters challenge House stereotypes and learn new virtues.
Entertainment & Arts
Willie Gillespie

Willie Gillespie is a summer intern on the video desk at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Libertyville, Ill., he is a senior journalism major at the University of Oklahoma and works for the student newspaper, the OU Daily. You can connect with him on X @wgillespietv.

Emily Tarinelli

Emily Tarinelli is a features intern at the Los Angeles Times. She earned her master’s degree in data journalism from Stanford University in 2026, and her bachelor’s degree in English from Mount Holyoke College in 2025. Her byline has appeared in LAist, Pleasanton Weekly, Peninsula Press and more. Previously, she worked as a news anchor for Amherst Media and worked in the communications field. She takes special interest in stories about gender, art and joy.

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