SoCal’s new Harry Potter train ride attracts fans, concerns local activists

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“Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Express Adventure” has come to the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris, CA with an hour-long, interactive theatrical show on a train.



Tickets run roughly $72 to $93, but local LGBTQ+ activists urge a boycott over J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric and political funding.



On board, passengers join House singalongs, duels and creature encounters as Hogwarts student characters challenge House stereotypes and learn new virtues.