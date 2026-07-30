SoCal’s new Harry Potter train ride attracts fans, concerns local activists
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“Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Express Adventure” has come to the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris, CA with an hour-long, interactive theatrical show on a train.
Tickets run roughly $72 to $93, but local LGBTQ+ activists urge a boycott over J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric and political funding.
On board, passengers join House singalongs, duels and creature encounters as Hogwarts student characters challenge House stereotypes and learn new virtues.
Tickets run roughly $72 to $93, but local LGBTQ+ activists urge a boycott over J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric and political funding.
On board, passengers join House singalongs, duels and creature encounters as Hogwarts student characters challenge House stereotypes and learn new virtues.