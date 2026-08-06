In the First Place with … Rhea Seehorn

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The “Pluribus” star sits down with the Los Angeles Times to talk about the first time she read the “Pluribus” pilot, what she thought of that season 1 finale, taking direction on portraying a “reluctant hero” who keeps fighting, reflect on painful early audition experiences, and share what defining moments made them feel like they had truly “arrived” as a performer.