Immigration agents used slurs in texts, video obtained by ACLU

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Immigration agents who descended on Los Angeles last summer referred to Latinos using slurs like “tonk” and “wet,” according to body camera footage and text messages detailed in a court filing asking a federal judge to bar agents from making stops based on racial profiling.



Body camera footage and forensically recovered texts, which provide a window into the mindset of agents who conducted raids throughout the L.A. area, were detailed in a motion for a preliminary injunction filed on Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union, Public Counsel, and other groups and private attorneys seeking to bar an “ongoing campaign of suspicionless and discriminatory detentive stops” in the Central District of California.