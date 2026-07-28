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VIDEO | 01:28
Immigration agents used slurs in texts, video obtained by ACLU
Politics

Immigration agents used slurs in texts, video obtained by ACLU

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Brittny Mejia staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Brenda Elizondo and Brittny Mejia
Immigration agents who descended on Los Angeles last summer referred to Latinos using slurs like “tonk” and “wet,” according to body camera footage and text messages detailed in a court filing asking a federal judge to bar agents from making stops based on racial profiling.

Body camera footage and forensically recovered texts, which provide a window into the mindset of agents who conducted raids throughout the L.A. area, were detailed in a motion for a preliminary injunction filed on Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union, Public Counsel, and other groups and private attorneys seeking to bar an “ongoing campaign of suspicionless and discriminatory detentive stops” in the Central District of California.
Politics
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts and immigration for the Los Angeles Times. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system. She joined The Times in 2014.

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