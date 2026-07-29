Sky’s Gourmet Tacos to close Pico Boulevard location after 34 years of service

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When Barbara Burrell opened her restaurant in 1992, little did she know her unique “Mexican with a splash of soul” cuisine would become a community staple. Amid a shifting economic landscape, she’s now closing her Pico Boulevard location and excited for what’s next. Senior Food Editor Danielle Dorsey sat down with her and customers to find out more.