Sky’s Gourmet Tacos to close Pico Boulevard location after 34 years of service

When Barbara Burrell opened her restaurant in 1992, little did she know her unique “Mexican with a splash of soul” cuisine would become a community staple. Amid a shifting economic landscape, she’s now closing her Pico Boulevard location and excited for what’s next. Senior Food Editor Danielle Dorsey sat down with her and customers to find out more.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.