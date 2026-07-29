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VIDEO | 01:16
Plan your perfect L.A. day with the new “save” feature
Food

Plan your perfect L.A. day with the new “save” feature

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Mark Potts.
By Danielle Dorsey and Mark E. Potts
Use The Times’ new feature to save your favorite recommendations and build your ultimate categorized map, one great spot at a time. Watch the video to learn how.
Food
Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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