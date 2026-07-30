Accused Palisades Arsonist Faces October Retrial. Will Anything Be Different?
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The June trial against alleged arsonist Jonathan Rinderknecht, the Uber driver accused of setting a fire that ultimately became the Palisades fire, ended in a mistrial. He is due back in court in October but it’s unclear whether anything about the case will change, or if new evidence will emerge, that could alter the outcome in the fall. During the June trial, the majority of jurors moved to acquit Rinderknecht. We discuss the case with LA Times Brittny Mejia, Metro reporter for the L.A. Times, who covered the court case, and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani.
GUESTS:
LA Times Metro reporter Brittny Mejia
Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and president/ co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers
Mistrial declared in Palisades fire arson case, a stunning blow to U.S. prosecutors: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-06-26/jonathan-rinderknecht-verdict-palisades-fire
GUESTS:
LA Times Metro reporter Brittny Mejia
Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and president/ co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers
Mistrial declared in Palisades fire arson case, a stunning blow to U.S. prosecutors: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-06-26/jonathan-rinderknecht-verdict-palisades-fire