Is L.A. the greatest moviegoing city?

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Is L.A. the greatest moviegoing city? Well, where else can you meet Hannah Einbinder at a week night screening? Ahead of her new film “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” the actor worked a shift as a guest clerk at Vidiots’ movie rental store. We talked to customers about what makes L.A. such a special place to watch movies.