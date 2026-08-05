Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:36
Billy Joe Armstrong on being political in his music
Entertainment & Arts

Billy Joe Armstrong on being political in his music

August Brown staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Mark Potts.
By August Brown and Mark E. Potts
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong explains that even though the band came from the outspoken punk scene, the band stayed away from politics in its songs.

“ ‘American Idiot’ just kind of came up out of nowhere. It was done with heart and done from a total kind of confusion about why the world is changing and sort of this dark and ugly place. I think that that kind of rings true, especially right now.”

However, he does think that one thing has boosted America’s profile: the World Cup.

Armstrong and fellow Green Day members Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool talked to The Times about the band and their new movie, “Nimrods.”
Entertainment & Arts
August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement