Billy Joe Armstrong on being political in his music

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Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong explains that even though the band came from the outspoken punk scene, the band stayed away from politics in its songs.



“ ‘American Idiot’ just kind of came up out of nowhere. It was done with heart and done from a total kind of confusion about why the world is changing and sort of this dark and ugly place. I think that that kind of rings true, especially right now.”



However, he does think that one thing has boosted America’s profile: the World Cup.



Armstrong and fellow Green Day members Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool talked to The Times about the band and their new movie, “Nimrods.”