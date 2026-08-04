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VIDEO | 01:36
Bringing back missed connections
California

Bringing back missed connections

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
In its heyday, Craigslist’s missed connections was a place for hopeful romantics to track down strangers they shared a moment with. Now the forum is bogged down with bots and other spam.

Two L.A. natives are attempting to address that with their website and social media platform Missed You, where users can chronicle their missed connections.

@bexcastillo chatted with the creators to learn more.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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