Bringing back missed connections

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In its heyday, Craigslist’s missed connections was a place for hopeful romantics to track down strangers they shared a moment with. Now the forum is bogged down with bots and other spam.



Two L.A. natives are attempting to address that with their website and social media platform Missed You, where users can chronicle their missed connections.



@bexcastillo chatted with the creators to learn more.