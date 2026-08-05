Amid Chinatown’s food scarcity, one librarian steps up

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More than 20 local teenagers showed up to Chinatown Branch Library on a hot Tuesday morning in July, volunteering to pack and distribute a truckload of groceries to vulnerable residents.



Lynn Nguyen, the branch’s young adult librarian, has been organizing these distributions since 2022. Produce is provided by Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez’s office.



The last two full-service grocery stores in Chinatown closed in 2019, leaving elderly and low-income residents particularly in need — one in four residents are above the age of 65 and 30% of households live below the poverty line.



Nearly 400 teenagers have joined Nguyen’s Discord server, where she organizes the grocery distributions.



Read the full story from Food reporter Melody Xu at the link in bio.