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VIDEO | 01:57
Amid Chinatown’s food scarcity, one librarian steps up
Food

Amid Chinatown’s food scarcity, one librarian steps up

By Brenda Elizondo
 and Melody Xu
More than 20 local teenagers showed up to Chinatown Branch Library on a hot Tuesday morning in July, volunteering to pack and distribute a truckload of groceries to vulnerable residents.

Lynn Nguyen, the branch’s young adult librarian, has been organizing these distributions since 2022. Produce is provided by Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez’s office.

The last two full-service grocery stores in Chinatown closed in 2019, leaving elderly and low-income residents particularly in need — one in four residents are above the age of 65 and 30% of households live below the poverty line.

Nearly 400 teenagers have joined Nguyen’s Discord server, where she organizes the grocery distributions.

Read the full story from Food reporter Melody Xu at the link in bio.
Food
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Melody Xu

Melody Xu is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Food team and journalism student at Northwestern University. A Bay Area native, she previously reported for the San Francisco Chronicle and the Palo Alto Daily Post.

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