California Has An Insurance Crisis. Senator Ben Allen Says He Has A Plan To Fix It.
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The race to take the top job at California’s Department of Insurance is typically a sleeper. But the role of Insurance Commissioner is getting a lot more attention after the fires of January 2025. Once of the candidates is State Senator Ben Allen. He represents the 24th Senate District, which includes the Pacific Palisades -- an area that lost thousands of homes in the Palisades fire. The other is attorney Jane Kim, who has been endorsed by Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders. Both have similar goals should they get the job -- lower rates, hold insurance companies accountable, get homeowners off the state’s Fair Plan -- but each differ on how to get there. Senator Allen has put his money on fire mitigation and bringing stakeholders together in communities up and down the state to reduce their risk and stay insured. In this episode, Host Kate Cagle speaks with Allen about his plans.
GUEST: California State Senator Ben Allen, 24th District
Senator Ben Allen’s plan to stabilize the insurance market
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GUEST: California State Senator Ben Allen, 24th District
Senator Ben Allen’s plan to stabilize the insurance market
Legislators eye new prevention efforts in fire-scarred California: ‘A tipping point’
Your guide to the California insurance commissioner’s race: Who will replace Ricardo Lara?