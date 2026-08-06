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Metro will pay you to break up with your car
California

Metro will pay you to break up with your car

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Interested in giving your car a break for five weeks and making some money off of it?

LA Metro is offering households who are willing to quit using one of their cars up to $600.

The One Car Challenge is part of a program that was piloted in 300 Santa Monica households in 2023. Now, they’re expanding the initiative to around 2,000 households in L.A. They’ll use data collected from the project to “inform ongoing improvements to LA Metro policies and programs.”

The challenge runs between August and November and is open to L.A. County residents 21 and over. To apply, visit metro.net/onecar. Selected participants will be contacted.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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