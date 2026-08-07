How to pick a ripe mango

Living in Los Angeles, we are blessed to have access to world-class mangoes. You might have seen people raving about their incredible Wong Farms Golden Lady or Valencia Pride varieties on social media, or seen the ever-growing line to buy them at your local farmers market. The hype is real.
Cody Reiss is the cooking editor for Los Angeles Times Food, making videos focused on fundamental cooking techniques, philosophies and principles. Previously, he has worked as a cook in the Chez Panisse Café, as a private chef and a travel and food writer. Reiss has eaten his way through 46 states and over 30 countries, and is on a constant search for the best bean and cheese burrito in town.